3 Olympic powerhouses that could upset USA Basketball in knockout rounds
Canada
It may be unfortunate that Canada has to face off against France in the quarterfinals because this is the type of matchup that will have a Gold Medal game feel to it. That's how talented these two basketball programs are. Heading into this marquee matchup, Team Canada is going to be considered the favorite. For as talented as Team France is, Canada is littered with much more talent. If Team USA is 1 in terms of talent on their roster, Canada has to be considered a close No. 2.
With every player on their roster having at least some NBA experience, Team Canada is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett. The interesting element to Team Canada is while they boast a 3-0, they haven't been all that impressive in their wins. Team Canada hasn't played their best by any means but has found a way to keep winning.
Maybe they're waiting for the knockout rounds to turn it on? Either way, Team Canada is certainly a team that shouldn't be overlooked as a unit that could potentially knock off Team USA in a Gold Medal matchup.