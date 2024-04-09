3 Reasons Milwaukee Bucks will lose in the first round of NBA Playoffs again
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks could be destined for disaster for the second-straight season.
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing some of their worst basketball of the season
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled with consistency all season long. This is a team that has rarely looked comfortable and dominant this year. However, of late, you can make the argument that the Bucks have reached an all-time low point. Since March 6, the Bucks are 6-10. Over that span, they have the 16th-ranked offensive rating and a bottom-10 defensive rating. As you would expect, the Bucks also have a negative net rating.
Specifically, the Bucks have been especially bad in the last couple of weeks. Milwaukee has lost four games in a row and six of their last seven. They've dropped games at a furious pace and are in real danger of falling out of the second seed of the Eastern Conference heading into the NBA Playoffs.
This recent skid couldn't be coming at a worse time for the Bucks. At a time when contenders want to be playing at their best, the Bucks are simply not. Maybe they're able to flip a switch when the NBA Playoffs begin, but with the way they've played in the regular season, that seems extremely unlikely.