3 Reasons Milwaukee Bucks will lose in the first round of NBA Playoffs again
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks could be destined for disaster for the second-straight season.
There's no ideal first-round scenario for the Milwaukee Bucks
Looking at the landscape of the Eastern Conference, it's almost impossible to find an ideal scenario for the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the NBA Playoffs. Let's say they do enter as the No. 2 seed, in that scenario, they're likely going to have to play either the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers. I'm not sure the Bucks would feel good heading into either of those first-round matchups, considering Joel Embiid is back and their recent history with the Heat.
I suppose the best-case scenario is finishing as the No. 3 seed and facing the Indiana Pacers in the first round. Even then, Milwaukee was just 1-4 against the Pacers this season. At this point, the Bucks shouldn't even want to face the New York Knicks, who have played much better of late, or even the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Because of how bad the Bucks have been of late, it's going to be difficult for this team to feel good heading into any first-round playoff matchup. As the NBA Playoffs quickly approach, it's beginning to look more and more as if this season is going to end in a disappointing way for the Bucks once again. And, perhaps for a second-straight season, that very well could take place in the first round of the playoffs.