3 Teams poised to make an NBA championship run after bold offseason moves
By Ryan McCrary
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks had a tremendous playoff run this past season, taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves on their way to making the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they lost in the Finals in just five games, but they proved that at their best, they are one of the top teams in the NBA.
Despite making the Finals, the Mavericks were not content with running it back with the same roster and they made some huge moves to improve their roster and prepare for another run at a championship.
Another big move they made was signing Naji Marshall, another young wing who is coming off a good season in which he was a great defender who hit a high percentage of his threes and was a decent passer. His first three seasons in the NBA were underwhelming, but he has developed a lot and there is a chance he can be a solid 3-D wing coming off the bench like Quentin Grimes. Having two wings like these guys coming off your bench is extremely valuable and it will make the Mavericks a difficult matchup in the playoffs.
The biggest move the Mavericks made in free agency was signing Klay Thompson, who they got in a sign-and-trade that sent Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets and two second-round picks to the Golden State Warriors. Thompson reportedly received a few significant contract offers but took a pay cut to join the Mavericks on a three-year $50 million dollar deal.
Klay Thompson is an interesting player to evaluate because he has star power due to his contribution to the Warrior’s four championships over the last decade, but he is not the same player that he was back then.
Thompson is still an impactful player who is one of the best three-point shooters in the entire league. His three-point shooting has been absolutely incredible throughout his career and it has not regressed even as he reaches his mid-30s. However, the injuries that forced him to miss two seasons in 2020 and 2021 have impacted his rim finishing and defense and his usage rate has decreased exponentially.
Like I said earlier, he’s still an impactful player and his elite shooting is why, but it’s important to keep in mind that the Mavericks are not getting the Klay Thompson who was a strong 3-D player and made five All-Star teams. That’s why the Mavs were able to sign him for less than $20 million per year.
With the Mavericks adding three quality wings to their roster, they have improved their floor spacing, defense, and depth, which makes them even more dangerous than they were before. The roster they have built is perfect for their star ball handlers, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and they appear to be one of the few teams with the roster construction to challenge the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.