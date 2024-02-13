3 Undeniable signs Golden State Warriors may be flipping a mid-season switch
The Golden State Warriors may have finally hit their stride this season. The question is, will their recent hot play last?
The Golden State Warriors are getting healthy
All of a sudden, the Golden State Warriors appear to be getting healthy. Specifically, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are two potentially key contributors who have returned from extended absences. The hope is that Chris Paul, who has been out of the lineup since early January, is set to return at some point after the All-Star Break as well. Even if it is just one or two rotational pieces, extended absences have a huge impact on teams.
Once the Warriors get back to full health, if that's something they get lucky enough to experience down the stretch, this team will be able to truly find their rhythm. Now that Draymond appears to have settled in after an extended absence due to a suspension, this is a team that could begin to earn some confidence, and that's something we may be seeing with the Warriors over the past few weeks.
Even for a team with as much veteran experience as the Warriors possess, continuity clearly matters. And for the majority of this season, that's not something Golden State has had much of.