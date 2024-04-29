3 Ways Orlando Magic can continue to carry momentum into a pivotal Game 5
How the Orlando Magic can ensure to carry their momentum from Games 3 and 4 into a pivotal Game 5 on the road.
After falling into a 0-2 deficit in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Orlando Magic tied up their best-of-7 series at two games apiece behind a stellar performance from Franz Wagner. He was the catalyst in this important victory for the Magic as he was able to feed off of the crowd's energy at the Kia Center. He gave fans their money's worth as he put on a show for the home crowd. Wagner finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists and it appeared that he was willing and ready to take his team to the next level.
This is the type of player the organization envisioned when they drafted Wagner, and alongside Paolo Banchero as a formidable sidekick, they could be a handful for any opponent. Now that they have tasted playoff success will the Magic be able to maintain going into Games 5 and 6?
The Magic needs to continue defensive excellence
The turning point in Game 4 and probably the defining moment in this series for the Magic will be their performance in the 3rd quarter. The Magic were able to hold the Cavs to just a mediocre 10 points and the defensive effort the team displayed was rather impressive.
The Magic have 3 of the top 20 defensive players in the NBA in Banchero, Wagner and Jalen Suggs. The Magic have held the Cavs under a 100 points in each of the 4 games and even held them below the century mark in the games they lost which says a lot about a team that averaged 112.3 during the season. Even in their losses during the season the Cavs averaged 106.4 points per game. If the Magic could have knocked down some key shots and took advantage of a few possessions we may be looking at this series differently.
Suggs is the highest rated defender on the roster and he is often compared to Celtics guard Jrue Holiday due to their similar style of play. He is good offensively but his defense impacts the game more as he has transformed into a true 3 and D player.
The Magic owned the 2nd ranked defense in the NBA and it appears that they will continue to sustain that same defensive identity during the playoffs as well. The combined length and versatility of the players on the Magic's roster sets a high floor for their defensive play. They Magic also have defensive stalwarts on the bench whenever the starters need a breather.
Johnathon Issac is a 6'10, 230 pound forward who can change directions in a blink of an eye and his leaping ability allows him to adequately guard the paint. Issac was 15th in the NBA in blocks per game this season and has been an important rotational defensive role player.
Wendell Carter Jr. won't be mention among the best defensive big men but he plays his role well and can get stops when needed. At 6'10 and 270 pounds with a 7'5 wingspan, Carter Jr. may not accumulate eye popping numbers but he does all the little things to help his teams win.