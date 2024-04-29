3 Ways Orlando Magic can continue to carry momentum into a pivotal Game 5
Can the Orlando Magic carry their momentum into a pivotal Game 5 on the road?
Maintain improved rebounding and shot selection
The difference maker in the series that has swung the momentum in the Magic's favor is rebounding and simply shooting the ball better. During their two games in Cleveland, the Magic were outrebounded by a margin of 21.
When the series shifted to Orlando the Magic were able to adjust accordingly and turned the rebound margin into an asset for themselves as they have a +33 in Games 3 and 4 combined thanks to the collective effort of Banchero and Wagner.
The valiant effort from Banchero in Game 3 was enough to get the Magic back in the series and Wagner almost mirrored that same performance in Game 4 while also snatching double-digit rebounds with 13 total.
The shooting percentages have also made a major difference. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley knew that all his team had to do was take better shots and take advantage of turnovers and the team responded accordingly. In Games 1 and 2 the Magic shot a combined 34 percent from the field but in Games 3 and 4 the team shot an astounding 53 percent.
Suggs was able to bounce back nicely in Game 3 as he went 9 for 11 in Game 3 after going a combined 6-21 during the first 2 matchups. Wagner put on a clinic as he scored a career playoff-high 34 points on 77 percent shooting. A better collective effort on the boards and better shot selection have been the answer for the Magic. The only thing they have to do now is duplicate the same success on the road inside a hostile Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.