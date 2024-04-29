3 Ways Orlando Magic can continue to carry momentum into a pivotal Game 5
Can the Orlando Magic carry their momentum into a pivotal Game 5 on the road?
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to be the best young duo on the floor
The great thing about the Orlando Magic is that they have two young players who have proven that they are not afraid to take control of a game if needed. Even though this is their first taste of playoff basketball they are both performing like seasoned vets and this duo will ultimately be responsible for how far the Magic will advance.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are both capable of injecting life into the offense and bringing grit and determination to the defensive end. In order for the Magic to continue their winning ways both of these players will have to be great.
Will the duo compile enough stellar performances in order to see the Magic through the end of the first round? Even if the Magic are eliminated, there is no denying the fact that they had a special season and this should only be the beginning of many more playoff appearances for them.