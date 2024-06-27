4 Biggest reaches from the NBA Draft that could end up paying off in the long run
Detroit Pistons - Ron Holland, F, G League Ingite
With the No. 5 overall pick, the Detroit Pistons had plenty of options still on the board for them. In the end, they made one of the more surprising selections of all the top 10. The Pistons took a risk and selected Ron Hollan at No. 5. As a player that many believed would go in the lottery, but not in the top 5, it's easy to see why Detroit selecting Holland will go down as one of the biggest reaches in the first round. Even though this wasn't a chalk pick, this is one that could end up paying dividends down the line for the team if Holland can hit his ceiling as a player.
Holland did leave much to be desired during his long season with the G League Ignite. However, there's no question that he does have real star potential as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA. Holland's floor in the Association translates as a two-way contributing wing. But if he can be more than that, he has the size, skill set, and athleticism to be a potential star player.
And if Holland does reach star status, the Pistons will go down as making one of the best selections in the top 5.