4 Biggest reaches from the NBA Draft that could end up paying off in the long run
New York Knicks - Pacome Dadiet, France
Even though Pacome Dadiet was somewhat of a late riser up NBA Draft boards over the last few weeks, the New York Knicks selecting him with the No. 25 overall pick will end up being a bit of a reach. Despite his recent rise, most NBA mock drafts continued to have him as a second-round pick. Nevertheless, even after making their bold moves to start this offseason, selecting Dadiet is a move that could end up paying large dividends for the Knicks down the road.
Dadiet has plenty of upside even though he's still 18 years old. As a big wing, Dadiet has promise as a scorer with the ball in his hands. He proved to be an effective 3-point shooter this past season with Ratiopharm Ulm in the German league and promise as both a playmaker and a versatile defensive player.
Dadiet isn't a player that's likely going to contribute much to the Knicks this season but he could develop in the shadows and emerge in a year or two as a potential difference-maker for New York. The Knicks took a bit of a risk with this selection, but it could end up paying off in the long run.