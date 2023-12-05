4 Major reasons the Indiana Pacers have emerged as a dangerous East dark horse
The Indiana Pacers have emerged as one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference.
If you are a fan of high-scoring, high-octane offenses, then Indiana Pacers are a team you might want to watch. With their unorthodox style of play, this team is built and designed to outscore their opponents even if it means sacrificing on the defensive end.
But that style has worked so far for the Pacers this season. Let's explore four major reasons the Pacers have all of a sudden emerged as one of the most dangerous dark horse teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Pacers are the best offensive team in the NBA
The Pacers lead the NBA in pace which is measured by counting the number of possessions that happen during an entire game. A faster pace means more possessions and more running and this strategy works to the Pacers' strengths as they have fully used it to their advantage.
Not only are the Pacers leading the NBA in pace but they also have the highest offensive rating, rank 2nd in assists/turnover ratio, 1st in effective field goal percentage, 1st in points per game, 1st in assists per game, 1st in field goals made and attempted, and also 1st in field goal percentage.
The Pacers are on pace to surpass the 1981-82 Denver Nuggets who averaged 126.5 points per game. The Pacers are currently scoring 128.4 points per contest and could very well rewrite the history books if they can continue having success.