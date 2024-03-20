4 NBA Draft prospects with most to gain, 3 with most to lose in NCAA Tournament
As the NCAA Tournament quickly approaches, we take a closer look at seven NBA Draft propsects.
Most to gain: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Rob Dillingham is in that second half of the top 10 in most NBA Draft big boards but there's a case to be made toward him raising his draft stock over the next few weeks if he - and the Kentucky Wildcats - can have a strong run in the NCAA Tournament. Even though the top of this year's draft class is going to be dominated by players coming from overseas, there's no question that because of its uncertainty, Dillingham will have the chance to make another strong move before the official pre-draft process.
During his freshman season at Kentucky so far this season, Dillingham is averaging 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from 3-point range. Putting an exclamation point on his freshman season on the biggest stage that college basketball has to offer could be exactly what he needs to catapult himself into the top 5 of this year's draft class.
All the talk surrounding Kentucky heading into the NCAA Tournament has largely revolved around Reed Sheppard but there's no question that Dillingham could end up being the better long-term pro prospect.