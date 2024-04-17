4 NBA Playoff favorites with the biggest chance to get upset in first round
There are four NBA Playoff favorites that should be on upset alert heading into the first-round round of the postseason.
Predicting four NBA Playoff favorites that have the biggest chance to get upset in the first-round of the postseason.
For all its glitz and glamour, the NBA Playoffs isn't generally a place where we see a ton of upsets. And certainly not in the first round. However, over the past couple of seasons, that sentiment has begun to change. As parity around the league continues to grow, it's only going to open more possibilities for upsets.
Heading into the first round of this year's NBA Playoffs, there could be a few surprises. With the start on the horizon, we predict four favorites that should very much be on upset alert heading into their first-round playoff series.
4 playoff favorites that could be upset in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Looking at the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic on paper, it may be easy to overlook the latter. However, with the uncertainties that the Cavs have battled all throughout this season, they're certainly a team that should be on upset alert. If the Magic aren't thrown off too much by their inexperience, they certainly have the talent to pull off an upset over the Cavs.
At least for me, the big question heading into this first-round NBA Playoff series is whether Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner will be able to meet the intensity of Donovan Mitchell. Known as a big-time playoff performer, Mitchell has the capability to take over a series. Can the Magic limit him enough to the point where Banchero and/or Wagner can outplay him in a game or two in this series? If so, the Magic have a real shot to pull off the upset.