4 NBA Playoff favorites with the biggest chance to get upset in first round
There are four NBA Playoff favorites that should be on upset alert heading into the first-round round of the postseason.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves have evolved into one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, there's no question that they may have the toughest first-round matchup (on paper) than any of the favorites in the NBA. Facing off against the Phoenix Suns, the Wolves are going to have their work cut out for them. Having to game plan against an offensive trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal could prove to be an impossible task for even the best defense in the NBA. But that's what the Wolves will have to do if they want to avoid being upset in the first round of the playoffs.
To put into context just how much the Wolves should be on upset alert, just look at it this way - the Wolves went 0-3 against the Suns during the regular season. Despite their regular season inconsistencies, Phoenix consistently gave the Wolves fits when they played each other.
The big question for the Wolves is whether they can crack the Wolves code heading into the NBA Playoffs. Either way, this matchup could end up being the first-round series to watch in the Western Conference.