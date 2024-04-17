4 NBA Playoff favorites with the biggest chance to get upset in first round
There are four NBA Playoff favorites that should be on upset alert heading into the first-round round of the postseason.
New York Knicks
No matter who the New York Knicks end up playing in their first-round NBA Playoff series, this is a team that is going to be on upset alert. The Knicks are going to get the winner between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, who are set to match up in the 7-8 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game. The Sixers are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and the Heat, because of their experience, aren't one to overlook either. No matter who their opponent ends up being, the Knicks are going to have to play their "A" game in an attempt to avoid a first-round playoff upset.
The good news is that the Knicks are playing some of their best basketball of late too. Since OG Anunoby's return from injury, this is a team that has begun to hit its stride again. Here's an encouraging stat for the Knicks heading into the playoffs - New York is 20-3 with Anunoby in the lineup this season.
It seems to be, even without Julius Randle, if the Knicks can stay relatively healthy (including Anunoby), this team is going to be a tough out. However, the Sixers or Heat may not be a conventional first-round opponent for a 2-seed.