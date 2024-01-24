4 Risky NBA trade deadline moves that are needle-movers, 5 that would be big mistakes
There are a few NBA Trade Deadline moves that could be considered both good and bad.
The Dallas Mavericks trade for Kyle Kuzma
The Dallas Mavericks have already begun to prove many of the naysayers wrong in saying that the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving couldn't work. However, even as the Mavs remain in the mix in the Western Conference standings, they're still one piece away from being considered a real contender along with the likes of the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. There have been whispers that perhaps the Mavs could inquire about Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
That could prove to be a huge mistake. I'd argue that more than anything, the Mavs need another defensive force in the backcourt or on the wing. Kuzma, for as good as he is on the offensive end of the floor, lacks natural ability on the other end of the floor. The only way you can get away with being an average defense at best in the playoffs is if you have a generational offense. And even then, that's a dangerous path toward victory.
The Mavs believing that Kuzma is the final piece of their championship puzzle would be an epic failure and could prompt more problems than solutions heading into the push toward the postseason.
Verdict: Huge mistake