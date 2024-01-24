4 Risky NBA trade deadline moves that are needle-movers, 5 that would be big mistakes
There are a few NBA Trade Deadline moves that could be considered both good and bad.
The Indiana Pacers make another win-now move
Once the Indiana Pacers get to full strength, I have a feeling they're going to look like a much-improved team after the move for Pascal Siakam. We won't be able to see the full impact of Siakam until Tyrese Haliburton returns from injury. However, I feel like the Pacers are in a place where they should take full advantage of the NBA Trade Deadline and try to make another move for a win-now player.
After just the move for Siakam, the Pacers should confidently finish as a top 7 team in the Eastern Conference standings. If they were to make another move, perhaps for another veteran win or backup guard, perhaps Indiana would have enough win-now talent to finish as a top 4 or 5 seed in the East.
Aside from the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, and now they have some issues to work out with a head-coaching change, there aren't many teams out of the Pacers' reach in the standings. Maybe another win-now move could propel this team to a level that they didn't even believe they could reach this season.
Verdict: Needle mover