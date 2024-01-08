4 Superstars that would transform Oklahoma City Thunder from dreamers to believers
The Oklahoma City Thunder may be one big piece away from winning an NBA Championship.
By Matt Sidney
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
How exciting would a backcourt of SGA and Donovan Mitchell be? I'm guessing it would be over-the-moon exciting. Mitchell brings the sizzle, and Shai brings the steak... this is Oklahoma after all.
Donovan Mitchell makes this team more legitimate than Siakam and Markkanen. While another guard may not be the most immediate need for this team, it's hard not to get excited about a potential backcourt of SGA and Mitchell. The two could both play on-ball and off-ball and opposing defenses would have no answer for their offensive attack.
Would the Cavaliers actually make this trade? Not sure, but why not ask? What's the worst that they say? Are the Cavs true Championship contenders with Mitchell anyway? Probably not. If I'm the Thunder I'm definitely inquiring about a player of Mitchell's caliber. He takes this team from tantalizing to serious. Again, the Thunder have the assets to convince the Cavs to make a deal, will the Thunder finally pounce? We'll find out soon.