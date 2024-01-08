4 Superstars that would transform Oklahoma City Thunder from dreamers to believers
The Oklahoma City Thunder may be one big piece away from winning an NBA Championship.
By Matt Sidney
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Talk about a player who takes this team from tantalizing to serious contenders, Jaylen Brown is here. I understand that the Celtics would probably never make this move, but the Thunder do have an incredible amount of young talent and picks that just might make Brad Stevens agree to a deal. However unlikely this deal might be, there is no denying the fact that if the Thunder acquire Jaylen Brown, they immediately become the favorites to come out of the Western Conference.
The Thunder could use an athletic, offensive alpha, and defensive disruptor and that is exactly what Brown brings to the table. Brown just signed the highest contract extension in NBA history, if the Celtics have any reservations looking ahead, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that he could be moved. It wasn't that long ago, months in fact, that Brown, "wasn't deserving a contract extension of this magnitude." Two things can be true at the same time, Jaylen Brown deserved a five-year, $300M deal, but he had a difficult time against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Regardless, SGA and Brown would be one helluva one-two punch on both offense and defense. In Brown, the team finds the perfect compliment to Shai and instantly puts them in Championship contention. It'd take the offer of a lifetime for the Celtics to move on from Brown, but OKC has the ammo to come ready to the party. If the Thunder wanted to go all the way in, Jaylen Brown is the guy. The question is would the Celtics pick up the phone?