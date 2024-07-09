5 Contenders Russell Westbrook could be traded to in order to win a championship
By Matt Sidney
If Russell Westbrook does get traded this offseason, we look at five teams that could help him win an NBA championship next season.
When the NBA offseason began, it was a toss-up whether Russell Westbrook would pick up his player option or not. Westbrook decided to pick up his $4M player option to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, it will be an interesting storyline to monitor. Westbrook doesn't seem like an ideal fit on this Clippers roster and many Championship-caliber teams would surely be happy to acquire a man with the talents of the nine-time All-Star.
At this point in his career, it's very easy to know what a team will and won't get when they acquire Russ. He's an athletic finisher who seldom defends and is inept from the three-point line. What Russ does bring is energy and a desire to win. These are elements that will never go out of style and are needed on Championship rosters. Westbrook's skillset is ideal for a leader-off-the-bench type role, which is perfect for all of the teams we will explore below.
It's yet to be seen if the Clippers look to move on Westbrook or keep him for the upcoming season. The Paul George departure and James Harden extension make it difficult to guess what this franchise will do next. Regardless, here are five teams that could and should make a move for Russell Westbrook to bolster their franchise's chances of a Championship, as well as Westbrook's.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics don't need the services of Russell Westbrook. However, it would be a ton of fun to see him in a Green and White jersey this upcoming season. The Celtics are limited in what they can offer, but Jaden Springer and a few second-round picks seem like fair value.
The Celtics offer Westbrook his best shot at winning an NBA Championship. With a Hall of Fame-worthy resume already, adding "NBA Champion" would leave no doubts. The team has the shooters and perimeter defenders to support his physical, downhill style of basketball.
The Celtics' backup five would be Westbrook, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet. Not too shabby for the reigning Champs. This would be an awesome move and one that would help both parties add a ring to their respective lists of accolades.