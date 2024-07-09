5 Contenders Russell Westbrook could be traded to in order to win a championship
By Matt Sidney
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves were awfully close to being the Western Conference representative in the NBA Finals last season. Unfortunately, their anemic offense couldn't muster enough points consistently to compete with the Dallas Mavericks. Russell Westbrook could change that.
Westbrook, in a vacuum, might not feel like an ideal fit for the Wolves, but he's worth a shot. Anthony Edwards is tasked with shouldering the offensive load and he needs help. Karl Anthony-Towns is a viable second option, but other than those two, the offense lacks consistency. Westbrook won't deliver threes on command, but what he can offer is constant offensive pressure.
The pick-and-roll/pop game with Rudy Gobert, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Naz Reid has a nice ring to it. His drive-and-kick game with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Joe Ingles should work nicely. The Wolves could use a veteran backup point guard as well. Westbrook could be a sneaky great fit, which could lead to a Championship ring.