5 Contenders Russell Westbrook could be traded to in order to win a championship
By Matt Sidney
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks were very close to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season. That was until the entire team got stung by the injury bug. The Knicks just didn't have the depth to compete afterward, and rightfully so. Westbrook doesn't solve all the depth concerns, but after trading for Mikal Bridges earlier this offseason and losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, the Knicks could use all the depth they can get their hands on.
The Knicks relied on Miles McBride last season to be the primary backup point guard. While he was more than serviceable, Westbrook offers a different playstyle to that of McBride. Westbrook's tenacity and relentlessness would be welcomed by head coach, Tom Thibodeau.
The Knicks could build an offer around McBride, with the understanding that new rookie point guard, Tyler Kolek will still be available to play minutes off the bench as well. The second unit would be led by Westbrook and Josh Hart, which would be a nightmare for opposing teams' second units. This move would increase the chances of both the Knicks and Westbrook winning rings.