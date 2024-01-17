5 Secondary playmakers New York Knicks can target by offering Quentin Grimes
If the New York Knicks are looking for a secondary playmaker heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there will be several options.
Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards
In the final year of his contract with the Washington Wizards, in what has become a breakout year, it would be downright shocking if Tyus Jones wasn't moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The Wizards have the opportunity to cash in on Jones' emergence with the team by moving him ahead of the deadline. There are already whispers that teams are interested in making a move for Jones. If they haven't already registered interest in Jones yet, the New York Knicks should probably do so fairly soon.
It may be disappointing for Jones to make the move back to a bench player but perhaps jumping on the Knicks bandwagon would make the demotion a bit easier to swallow. After all, making the move from being a starter for the Wizards to being a backup for the Knicks would likely be worth the hassle. Even if it is for one season.
In what has become a standout season, the 27-year-old point guard is averaging 13 points and six assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range.