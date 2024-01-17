5 Secondary playmakers New York Knicks can target by offering Quentin Grimes
If the New York Knicks are looking for a secondary playmaker heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there will be several options.
Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets
If the New York Knicks are in the market for a dynamic combo guard to play next to Jalen Brunson or even off the bench, Terry Rozier is likely a player whose name is going to pop up. The 29-year-old is averaging 24 points and seven assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If there is one big hurdle in a potential pursuit of Rozier, it could be his contract. But even that isn't what many believe it is.
Rozier's contract isn't as bad as it may seem on paper. Sure, he has another year on the books for $24-plus million but has a team option for the 2025-26 season. On the trade block, that team option could be viewed as a tool heading toward next season. And if he pans out with the Knicks, New York effectively has control over his contract through the 2025-26 season. From a logistical standpoint, a Rozier for Quentin Grimes + Evan Fournier swap works. New York could throw in some draft capital (perhaps two second-round picks or one first-round pick) to cement this deal between them and the Hornets.