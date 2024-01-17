5 Secondary playmakers New York Knicks can target by offering Quentin Grimes
If the New York Knicks are looking for a secondary playmaker heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there will be several options.
Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
Considering what the New York Knicks could use behind Jalen Brunson and in the backcourt, there's an argument to be made that Malcolm Brogdon is the perfect trade target heading into the deadline. Heading into the deadline, there's probably a strong chance that Brogdon ends up being traded. Even though he has another year remaining on his contract, Brogdon could be viewed as a two-year project for the Knicks.
And if New York needed to find a way to move him in a bigger move during the offseason, the Knicks wouldn't have much problem finding a market for him. On the court, Brogdon is having an underrated season. He's averaging 15 points and five assists on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range so far this season in 30 games played for the Blazers.
If he could bring that level of consistency off the bench or even in a starting role next to Brunson, it could make all the difference for a team that is looking to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference standings. Considering the Blazers are in the early stages of their rebuild, you'd have to imagine they'd be open to a Quentin Grimes for Brogdon swap at the deadline.