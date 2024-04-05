5 Teams who should strongly consider drafting Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft
As Bronny James tests the NBA Draft waters, will any teams take the bait?
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are another team that is projected to have two first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft. They're projected to be No. 14 and 19 overall at the moment, though that is subject to change. But there could be a path toward the Pelicans using their late first-round pick on Bronny James. As a team that struggles for notoriety around the league, drafting Bronny could help on several fronts.
And hey, if LeBron James does end up doing one more farewell season in the NBA and decides he wants to do so while playing with his son, the Pelicans would benefit from that as well. But let's also not overlook the idea that Bronny may end up being a solid NBA Draft prospect. He surely is going to need some time to develop but he has some NBA tools that he's shown throughout his senior year in high school and in spurts during his freshman season at USC.
For a team that is somewhat middling in the Western Conference, perhaps the addition of Bronny onto the roster would bring some much-needed excitement back into the franchise.