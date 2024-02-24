6 NBA teams that desperately need monster second halves to salvage their seasons
Which teams need to step up most down the stretch in order to avoid a lost season?
Houston Rockets
If we look back to the offseason, the Houston Rockets were one of the most aggressive teams when free agency opened. They didn't waste much time to spend, and they spent big. The Rockets threw big money in the direction of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. They also added Jeff Green as another veteran in an attempt to help the Rockets make a strong move up the Western Conference standings. After their offseason moves, it was clear that the Rockets' goal entering the season was to make the playoffs.
So far this season, the Rockets haven't been able to meet that goal. As the final stretch of the season begins, the Rockets find themselves sitting in the 12th seed of the Western Conference standings and fading quickly. On December 16, the Rockets were a top 7 team in the West with a 13-9 record. Since then, the Rockets are just 11-23. At this point, the Rockets need a red-hot end to the season to avoid disaster.
Considering how much they invested in this team, the Rockets need to close the season on a tear to meet their pre-season expectations.