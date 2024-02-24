6 NBA teams that desperately need monster second halves to salvage their seasons
Which teams need to step up most down the stretch in order to avoid a lost season?
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are another team that many expected would be a contender in the Western Conference. However, this team hasn't been able to reach that level of play at a consistent level this season. That's why heading into the last two months of the season, the Lakers need a strong ending to the year if they want to have any shot of salvaging this campaign. Can you imagine if this season is remembered as another wasted year for LeBron James?
Already in LeBron's tenure, the Lakers have missed the playoffs once and been a first-round playoff exit another time. If the Lakers aren't able to find some level of consistent greatness down the stretch, they're likely headed toward a similar fate. The good news for Los Angeles, despite their struggles, is that they still have time to turn things around.
But much of that onus falls on the supporting cast around LeBron and Anthony Davis. If the likes of Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura can find consistency down the stretch, the Western Conference is wide open enough that they could make some noise in the postseason.