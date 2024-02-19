6 NBA teams facing the most pressure entering the push toward the playoffs
Which NBA teams will be facing the most pressure now that the push toward the playoffs has finally arrived?
Taking a closer look at the six NBA teams that will be facing the most pressure heading into the push toward the postseason.
The 2024 NBA All-Star festivities are officially in the book. In the end, the NBA's All-Star Weekend will be remembered as hot and cold, but now that it's officially over, the push for the postseason is right around the corner. There are still a few off days before the NBA gets back in full swing. Before the action returns, we explore six teams that will be facing the most pressure to perform as we enter the official push toward the playoffs.
Boston Celtics
Even though it may seem somewhat of a surprise to see the Boston Celtics on this list, it shouldn't be. The Celtics have easily been the best team in the league all season long. If they were to completely flop in the postseason, they would go down as one of the biggest postseason disappointments in recent history. The Celtics are the most talented team in the NBA and will most likely have the best record going in.
If the Celtics don't win the championship this season, there are no excuses. At least no legitimate ones. This appears to be the Celtics' year and there's little standing between them and winning the title in June. At the very least, the Celtics have to win the Eastern Conference. It may not feel like it at the moment, but the Celtics are a team that is going to head into the playoffs with a ton of pressure to win.