6 NBA teams facing the most pressure entering the push toward the playoffs
Which NBA teams will be facing the most pressure now that the push toward the playoffs has finally arrived?
Golden State Warriors
Much like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors are a team that has some big questions to answer. While many of those will be ultimately decided once the offseason rolls around, you'd have to imagine that much of what the Warriors end up doing this summer will largely be based on how this season ends. That's why as the push toward the playoffs begins, there is very much at stake for the Warriors.
Realistically speaking, we could be watching the end of the Warrior's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. This could very well be their last run together. If the Warriors miss the postseason altogether, I can't imagine there won't be big changes coming this summer for Golden State.
There are so many uncertainties revolving around the Warriors. Quite frankly, I'm not sure how this season ends for Golden State or even what awaits them during the offseason. What I am sure of is that how they end the regular season and how they look in the playoffs, if they even make it that far, will largely determine the team's overall next steps.