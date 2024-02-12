6 Teams that will greatly regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They've won nine games in a row and 17 of their last 18 contests. They're ranked second in the Eastern Conference standings and appear to be the only team with a shot to catch the Boston Celtics. Not making a splash move at the trade deadline, however, could be viewed as somewhat of a missed opportunity for a team that is beginning to play its best basketball of the season.
I can't help but wonder how much higher of a ceiling this team could have right now had they made even a slight improvement to the roster. I'd have to imagine if the Cavs end up losing prematurely in the postseason that they're going to look back at the trade deadline as a missed opportunity.
There's a chance the Cavs still haven't played their best basketball of the season. However, not making a move at the deadline was a curious move from the team. Especially considering how many of the other East contenders did.