6 Teams that will greatly regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline
Which teams will regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline?
Orlando Magic
As one of the more pleasant surprises in the Eastern Conference this season, the playoffs are in play for the Orlando Magic for the first time in a very long while. And Orlando could've gone a long way in solidifying themselves as a playoff contender had they elected to make a move for a veteran talent at the deadline. In the end, that didn't happen for the Magic. Instead, Orlando decided to stand pat and not make a move.
Considering that nearly every team in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference playoff picture decided to make a move at the trade deadline, the decision to stand pat could end up costing the Magic in a big way down the stretch. Orlando has a young roster and their best years are certainly ahead of them, but I can't help but feel that this team is going to feel as if they let an opportunity pass them by if they stumble a bit down the stretch.
The Magic didn't have to make a splash move at the trade deadline but they easily could've. They may end up regretting that decision when they possibly find themselves having to play their way into the postseason.