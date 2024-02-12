6 Teams that will greatly regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers notably were one of the few teams that didn't make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline. While there's an argument to be made that it was the best possible decision for the future of the team, it's hard to argue that is going to help this team down the stretch. Most fans aren't concerned about the team making a decision for the future. Even less so when that team has LeBron James on the roster.
In short, the Lakers may have punted on this season for a complete unknown that may or may not happen during the offseason. That can't make Lakers fans happy and it may have not sat well with LeBron, who only has a few more years before the end of his career. When it comes to this season, I'd imagine there's a pretty good chance that there's going to be a feeling of regret for this team when they quickly realize they don't have the talent - or consistent play - to compete with the other contenders in the conference.
The Lakers entered this season with the hopes of winning a championship. Short of something changing drastically soon, that doesn't appear as if that's going to be the case. And not making a splash move at the trade deadline could be one of the bigger reasons why.