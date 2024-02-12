6 Teams that will greatly regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat may have made their move for Terry Rozier a few weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline but it's hard to look at this team and suggest that he's going to solve all of their issues heading into the final push toward the postseason. The Heat still lacks the necessary size to compete with the other elite Eastern Conference teams and it's hard to envision how that's going to change between now and the playoffs.
Not to mention that it's not even a guarantee that the Heat are going to get to the playoffs. Right now, the Heat is 8th in the Eastern Conference standings and two games back of the Indiana Pacers. Not making an additional move at the trade deadline has all but eliminated this team's chances of making another deep playoff run.
Could it happen? Sure. But the East is 100 percent more talented than it was last season and the Heat look like a worst team at the moment. Maybe something changes over the course of the last two months of the regular season before the playoffs but I have a hard time believing that at this point.