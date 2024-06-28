6 Teams that absolutely crushed the 2024 NBA Draft with bold moves
There were six teams that absolutely crushed the 2024 NBA Draft with a handful of bold moves.
New York Knicks
Draft moves: Selected Pacome Dadiet in first round; Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti in second round
The New York Knicks are having an amazing start to their offseason. It began with the team making the big trade for Mikal Bridges and continued with the report that OG Anunoby intends to re-sign with the Knicks. They followed those moves up with an amazing showing at the NBA Draft. Of note, they selected Pacome Dadiet with their first-round pick, before trading away their second first-round pick. As an interesting long-term prospect, Dadiet is a player who could develop into a strong contributor to the team in a few years. But it was their first second-round pick that truly put the Knicks' showing in the NBA Draft on the map.
The Knicks selected Tyler Kolek with the No. 34 overall selection (after a trade). Kolek is an ideal fit as a backup behind Jalen Brunson and fills a certain need for the team. Many view Kolek as a player that can contribute to a team sooner rather than later and it wouldn't be all that surprising if he played a vital role for the team as soon as this season.
Kevin McCullar Jr. late in the second round is also amazing value for New York.