6 Teams that absolutely crushed the 2024 NBA Draft with bold moves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Draft moves: Traded up to No. 8 to draft Rob Dillingham; drafted Terrence Shannon Jr. at No. 27
After making a run to the Western Conference Finals this past season, it was always going to be interesting to see how aggressive the Minnesota Timberwolves would be heading into the summer. We got our answer early on in the first round of the NBA Draft. The Wolves traded with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire the No. 8 overall pick (in exchange for a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap). With the selection, the Wolves took Rob Dillingham. As a near-perfect fit on the roster, Dillingham could prove to be a true steal for the Wolves.
Dillingham could provide a strong offensive punch off the bench behind Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards, something they missed on the team this past season. They doubled down on their offensive need by adding Terrence Shannon Jr. with their late first-round pick. It's pretty clear that the Wolves entered the NBA Draft with the intention of adding offensive firepower.
Even though it would be unfair to expect two rookies to play a big role immediately for the Wolves, Dillingham and Shannon Jr. will certainly add depth and offensive options.