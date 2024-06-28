6 Teams that absolutely crushed the 2024 NBA Draft with bold moves
San Antonio Spurs
Draft moves: Selected Stephon Castle in first round; Juan Nunez and Harrison Ingram in second round
As you would've expected, the San Antonio Spurs absolutely nailed the 2024 NBA Draft. They selected Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick and then made arguably the move of the first round in which they traded the No. 8 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for their 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap. This could end up being a worthy gamble for the Spurs considering the uncertainty that could be awaiting the Wolves in 2031. This is a move that made even more sense if the Spurs didn't truly love the board at this point in the top 10, which may have been one of the driving forces behind this trade.
The hope is that Castle can be the long-term answer for the Spurs in the backcourt and it should be interesting to watch it all unfold. In the second round, the Spurs took fliers on Juan Nunez, a talented guard out of Spain, and Harrison Ingram, who is coming off a standout season for North Carolina.
The Spurs should get some love for how they approached the NBA Draft, especially navigating the waters of their two top 10 picks.