6 Teams that absolutely crushed the 2024 NBA Draft with bold moves
Utah Jazz
Draft moves: Selected Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier in first round; Selected Kyle Filipowski in second round
The fact that the Utah Jazz were able to come away with Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski without having to trade up at any point in the 2024 NBA Draft is quite impressive. You have to give props to the Jazz for emerging as one of the big winners. On paper, the argument could be made that Williams, Collier, and Filipowski are all prospects talented enough to have been selected in the lottery of this year's draft class. Utah managed to get them all. I'm not sure what Utah ends up doing the rest of the offseason but they continue to establish a strong foundation for the future.
I'm not sure if any of these prospects end up hitting in a big way but the fact that the Jazz are adding three quality prospects to their foundation is a good sign for their future. Again, the draft is often a crapshoot but the Jazz should feel good about how they approached it.
Utah should feel good about themselves as they head into the next phase of the offseason, especially with the way they dominated the NBA Draft.