6 Teams that absolutely crushed the 2024 NBA Draft with bold moves
Phoenix Suns
Draft moves: Selected Ryan Dunn in the first round; selected Oso Ighodaro in second round
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns were operating with their backs against the wall. But you have to credit the Suns for making lemonade out of lemons with their two selections. First, the Suns added the best defensive prospect in this year's draft class Ryan Dunn to a team that doesn't necessarily need much more offense with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker aboard. I'm not sure if Dunn is going to get immediate minutes, but he absolutely fills a need for the team heading into next season.
The Suns then turned around and selected Oso Ighodaro in the second round. At times during the pre-draft process, Ighodaro was measured as a possible first-round pick. If he can be that level of player for the Suns, this is a selection that will be remembered as a huge hit.
There's an outside chance that the Suns may have come away with two potential contributors in Dunn and Ighodaro.