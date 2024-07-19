7 Current NBA stars who shockingly struggled in their Summer League debuts
By Matt Sidney
Franz Wagner
Before Franz Wagner secured a 5-year, $226 million contract extension, the former eighth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft experienced the trials of the NBA’s Summer League. Coming out of Michigan as a sophomore, expectations were high for Wagner to make an immediate impact in the NBA. The hope was that he would demonstrate his star potential in the Summer League, facing what was perceived as lesser competition.
It did not pan out that way, at least not initially.
Wagner managed averages of 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in the Summer League, grappling with his shooting - 44.8% from the field and a lackluster 15.4% from beyond the arc. That was back in 2021. Remarkably, just three seasons ago, Wagner’s performance hinted at the possibility of him being a draft bust, a far cry from the player he has become today as he's become one of the new faces of the Orlando Magic.