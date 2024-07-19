7 Current NBA stars who shockingly struggled in their Summer League debuts
By Matt Sidney
Evan Mobley
Players drafted in the first round, especially lottery picks, are expected to perform almost immediately in the NBA. The same can be said for the Summer League. In fact, bells ring intolerably when high draft picks don’t perform well in the Summer League. For Evan Mobley, drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the pressure was on from his very first Summer League appearance to show that he was worth his high selection.
In his Summer League debut, Mobley averaged 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds but struggled with his shooting, hitting just 34.9% from the field and 12.5% from three. Despite these initial challenges, Mobley’s raw talent was evident. He has since transcended his early inconsistencies, evolving into a cornerstone for the Cleveland Cavaliers and one of the NBA’s most promising young stars.
His journey from a tentative Summer League start to becoming a linchpin in his team’s lineup showcases his significant growth and potential.