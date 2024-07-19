7 Current NBA stars who shockingly struggled in their Summer League debuts
By Matt Sidney
Jerami Grant
Jerami Grant took a minute to find his footing in the NBA, but since he has, he’s done quite well for himself. The 5-year $160 million contract he signed with Portland is a testament to how hard he’s worked and how far he’s come since his Summer League debut back in 2014. Initially struggling to make a significant impact, Grant’s early days in the league were marked by modest performances and gradual improvement.
Jerami Grant’s Summer League performances from 2014 to 2016 showcased gradual improvement despite initial shooting struggles. He started with averages of 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds on 34.4% shooting in 2014 and progressed to scoring 10.0 points per game at a 31.3% clip by 2016, also averaging 1.5 blocks. These early experiences highlighted his lack of efficiency and raw potential and laid the groundwork for his development.
Today, as a key player for Portland, Grant has transformed into a versatile and indispensable forward, exemplifying the rewards of dedication and continuous improvement in the NBA.