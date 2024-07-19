7 Current NBA stars who shockingly struggled in their Summer League debuts
By Matt Sidney
Kristaps Porzingis
When Kristaps Porzingis was drafted by the New York Knicks with the fourth overall pick back in 2015, many fans scoffed at the selection. Coming from overseas, few could imagine or anticipate how his game would translate in the NBA. Kristaps Porzingis’s trajectory from an unknown to a “unicorn” to being considered a bust happened alarmingly fast. His Summer League debut only added to the skepticism, seemingly confirming the Knicks’ perceived gamble.
During his 2015 Summer League outing, Porzingis averaged 10.5 points and 3.25 rebounds per game over 20.6 minutes, shooting 48% from the field but just 20% from three-point range. While his scoring was decent, the mixed shooting performance and modest rebounding numbers initially did little to lessen doubts about his NBA readiness.
However, Porzingis’s ability to adapt and grow in subsequent seasons helped reshape opinions, as he developed into a player capable of impacting both ends of the court, challenging early perceptions and proving his worth in the NBA.