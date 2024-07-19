Sir Charles in Charge
7 Current NBA stars who shockingly struggled in their Summer League debuts

Rising Through Ranks: NBA Summer League’s Impact on Rookies

By Matt Sidney

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen’s rise in relevance in the NBA has been closely tied to seizing opportunities. While this might seem obvious and universally applicable, not all players capitalize on their moments in the same way. Markkanen, having played for three teams early in his career, truly began to showcase his potential only after joining the Utah Jazz. His experience in the Summer League, however, tells a different story.

In the 2017 Summer League with the Chicago Bulls, Markkanen averaged 14.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game over 32.8 minutes, but his shooting left much to be desired. He made just 29.3% of his field goals and 24.0% of his three-point attempts, though he excelled at the free-throw line, shooting 92.3%. These early performances revealed a player with clear potential but also one in need of refinement and development.

Despite the initial challenges, Markkanen’s journey through different teams and roles ultimately allowed him to polish his skills and emerge as a significant contributor in the league.

