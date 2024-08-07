7 Star targets Golden State Warriors can pivot to after missing on Lauri Markkanen
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
As the "big name" player who has been on the trade block the longest, stretching to roughly the beginning of last season, Zach LaVine is a player who the Golden State Warriors could look to kick tires on. He may not be an ideal trade target for the Warriors but if they believe they could swing their magic on rehabilitating him, perhaps they could find value in his natural talent. Despite the growing narrative that has surrounded around LaVine recently, he's proven to be an extremely productive player at every stop in his career.
He may not be a clear No. 1 or 2 option but he's proven that in the right role, he can be an effective player. I'm not sure he's found himself in the right role at any point in his career thus far. The Warriors, with how much talent they have on their roster already, could potentially provide LaVine with what he's been missing.
Whether the Warriors want to take that kind of gamble remains to be seen. At least for now, it's safe to assume that Golden State wouldn't be that interested. However, LaVine is as available as any other player on the trade block right now.