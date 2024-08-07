7 Star targets Golden State Warriors can pivot to after missing on Lauri Markkanen
Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
If the Golden State Warriors are looking for a player who could fill a defined role, perhaps one that Klay Thompson left with his departure, there may not be a better "fit" for what the team needs than Cameron Johnson. As the Brooklyn Nets continue to pivot toward a rebuild, Johnson is a player who will likely find himself at the center of trade talks over the next few weeks and months. At this point, it would be extremely surprising if the Nets didn't end up trading him at some point before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.
Next to Steph Curry, Johnson could thrive as a shooter on the wing. If the Warriors are looking for a high-quality role player and not a supporting star, Johnson would be a near-perfect fit. Then again, the Warriors may not view Johnson as a big enough upgrade over Andrew Wiggins. Unless, of course, they could find a way to revitalize Wiggins' career while also adding Johnson as a Thompson replacement.
However, at least at this point, that doesn't seem like a likely possibility. Still, Johnson could be a potential trade target on Golden State's radar.