7 Star targets Golden State Warriors can pivot to after missing on Lauri Markkanen
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
Considering the Golden State Warriors were interested in plugging in an offensive-minded power forward to their lineup next to Draymond Green with their pursuit of Lauri Markkanen, it would be natural to assume that they could also be interested in Kyle Kuzma. Even though he's far from the player that Markkanen is, Kuzma could still be an effective player at this point in his career and you'd have to imagine that his skill set would be utilized even more effectively in Golden State's system.
But, again, trading for Kuzma is a big investment, it would demand the Warriors to part ways with at least two future first-round picks, and it would require Golden State to believe that such a trade would catapult them to contender status in the Western Conference. Right now, I'm not sure if the Warriors would agree with all of those commitments.
As the Warriors begin to map out how they're going to pivot moving forward, Kuzma is a name that can't be completely taken off the table for the team.