7 Star targets Golden State Warriors can pivot to after missing on Lauri Markkanen

How will the Golden State Warriors pivot after missing out on Lauri Markkanen?

By Michael Saenz

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard may seem like a pipe dream trade target for the Golden State Warriors but I can't help but wonder if the LA Clippers would be open to such a deal if they get off to a slow start to the season. After losing Paul George this offseason, the Clippers are closer to the need for a rebuild than they realize. That's why a trade of Kawhi can't be completely off the table for LA. The issue for the Warriors is that this may not be something that even becomes a possibility until the NBA Trade Deadline.

There's no guarantee that the Warriors will be patient enough that they would want to roll the dice and wait until then to make a big move. Perhaps most importantly, would Steph Curry be willing to wait until then? It's been widely reported that Curry wants to play for a contender as he inches closer to the end of his playing career. The Warriors have to feel that pressure.

As unlikely as it may seem now, Kawhi is certainly a name to watch, especially if the Clippers struggle out of the gate.

