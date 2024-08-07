7 Star targets Golden State Warriors can pivot to after missing on Lauri Markkanen
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard may seem like a pipe dream trade target for the Golden State Warriors but I can't help but wonder if the LA Clippers would be open to such a deal if they get off to a slow start to the season. After losing Paul George this offseason, the Clippers are closer to the need for a rebuild than they realize. That's why a trade of Kawhi can't be completely off the table for LA. The issue for the Warriors is that this may not be something that even becomes a possibility until the NBA Trade Deadline.
There's no guarantee that the Warriors will be patient enough that they would want to roll the dice and wait until then to make a big move. Perhaps most importantly, would Steph Curry be willing to wait until then? It's been widely reported that Curry wants to play for a contender as he inches closer to the end of his playing career. The Warriors have to feel that pressure.
As unlikely as it may seem now, Kawhi is certainly a name to watch, especially if the Clippers struggle out of the gate.