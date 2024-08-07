7 Star targets Golden State Warriors can pivot to after missing on Lauri Markkanen
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
It's safe to say that the Portland Trail Blazers are very much open to trading Jerami Grant. Will they end up trading him before the start of the season remains to be seen. However, he is a player that is available on the trade market. If the Warriors are looking for an offensive-minded frontcourt contributor, Grant could be their ideal target. Still enjoying the prime years of his career, Grant could give the Warriors a huge shot in the arm.
The big question that the Warriors - and any other team interested in Grant - must ask is whether he is a player that would help them elevate toward contender status. In theory, Grant would certainly be an upgrade. However, with what the Blazers are asking for him, any team that acquires Grant has to know for sure he's going to significantly raise their ceiling.
At least for now, with as much uncertainty as the Warriors have, that's far from a guarantee. Because of that, Grant may not be as natural of a target.
After missing out on Markkanen, the Warriors have some big questions to answer about their future. Will they pivot toward another trade target? How aggressive will they be on the trade market? Could it be time to weigh the possibility of a rebuild?