7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
As the NBA offseason continues to unravel, we explore a few teams that improved and a few that took massive steps back.
Even though it's been a little more than a week since the official start of the 2024 NBA offseason, there has already been plenty of action. In fact, you can make the case that the majority of fireworks that we can expect this offseason have already taken place. There are still a few moves that could be made, but there are more than a few teams that have either already taken a huge step forward or big ones back.
As we look back at the last week and a half, we explore seven teams who have drastically improve their roster and six who are on pace to take a big step back heading into the upcoming NBA season.
New York Knicks - Improved
Notable offseason moves: Acquired Mikal Bridges; drafted Tyler Kolek
The New York Knicks have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason. After falling one game short of the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, it's clear that the front office believes the team is close to breaking through. New York made the bold move for Mikal Bridges in hopes that he could emerge as the final piece of their championship puzzle.
On paper, it's easy to see why Bridges could be viewed as just that. He adds much-needed depth on the wing and another player who could help take some of the offensive pressure off the shoulders of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby. If the Knicks can remain healthy for the season, there's a good chance they could find themselves in the conference finals.